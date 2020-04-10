BEMIDJI -- While the Bemidji Regional Airport saw its passenger numbers tick up in 2019, the trend is unlikely to continue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Assistant Airport Director Kyle Christiansen, despite commercial flights staying on schedule, less passengers are making their way through the terminal to board.

"There's definitely been a decrease," Christiansen said. "We don't get the results from the airline until the next month, so I think pretty soon we'll be getting an idea of how it really looked in March, but just from what we've heard nationwide, it's taken a big downturn. At our airport, most days before this we'd have a lineup outside of our office with people waiting to go in, and that hasn't been the case anymore."

In the past two years, the airport has had more than 61,000 passengers coming through, with 61,430 in 2018 and 61,826 in 2019. For this year, the number will likely be lower not only because less people are traveling, but also because of some restrictions.

According to Delta Air Lines' website, the company is reducing the number of passengers on its flights, and is also changing its boarding process to accommodate social distancing.

The airport, meanwhile, has also taken steps in response to COVID-19, with additional sanitation efforts.

"We've put up postings that have been sent to us about stopping the spread of germs and CDC recommendations," Christiansen said. "We've taken steps in our cleaning. We have a cleaning crew that goes through and scrubs things more likely to be touched, like handles and chairs. We're also providing the recommended hand sanitizer and have blocked off areas of the terminal. There haven't been gigantic steps, but we're doing what we can."

To assist with any potential lost revenue from declining passenger traffic, the airport is also one of many across the country benefiting from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. Included in the bill is an airport grant program, which has made $1.12 million available for the Bemidji facility, according to a release from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Ongoing business

At Bemidji Aviation Services, a full-service fixed base operator at the airport, operations are continuing with added cleaning efforts.

"We're cleaning and sanitizing things the same way everyone else has been and we're following social distancing guidelines," said Elizabeth LaTourelle, Bemidji Aviation human resources manager. "I'd say the biggest change we've made is how we've split our crew into two to further social distancing."

The operations at Bemidji Aviation vary on a day-to-day basis, LaTourelle said, with some planes needing simple maintenance and others requiring a full inspection. However, business has remained steady overall.

"A lot of people are shopping online, so we're having to help people get their packages they've ordered," LaTourelle said. "So, we're doing business and I don't think that's going to change."