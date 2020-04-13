BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library will begin curbside service on Wednesday, April 15. The library is located at 509 America Ave. NW.

Curbside pickup times will be:

9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Library patrons can request materials by calling, emailing bemidji@krls.org, messaging the library’s Facebook page or using the online catalog on the krls.org website, a release said.

When the requested materials arrive at the library, patrons will be notified that they are ready to be picked up. When arriving in the parking lot, call library staff at (218) 751-3963, and they will bring the books out to your car.

At this time only books that are put on hold will be able to be checked out. Books can be requested from inside the Kitchigami System but the MNLink is down for the foreseeable future and will not be fulfilling book requests, the release said.

For a video of how to place materials on hold, click here.

For a video showing how to see if items are ready for pickup, click here.

For returns, the book drop outside the library must be used. Library staff asks that items are not given to staff or that staff are not asked to put items in the book drop.

For safety purposes, all materials entering the building will be quarantined for at least 48 hours before they’re checked in. Any materials that are checked out have been quarantined for at least 48 hours.

The library continues to provide eServices, free WiFi and personal assistance by telephone or email, the release said.

Follow the library’s Facebook page for updates.