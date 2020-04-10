In lieu of the egg hunt, usually hosted by RP Broadcasting, the Bemidji Jaycees have stepped -- or hopped -- in to fill the gap. With the Egg My Yard project, the Jaycees spent Saturday evening scattering eggs throughout the yards of Bemidjians who donated money.

For a donation of $10, 20 eggs would be scattered, for $20, 40 eggs and for $50, 100 eggs would be hidden. Participants also had the option to pick up the eggs from the Bemidji Jaycees office. The Jaycees also noted that they followed all precautions by health officials when preparing the eggs.