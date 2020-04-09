BEMIDJI -- Local law enforcement has recently been using time saved due to decreased call volume to deliver groceries and prescriptions to shut-ins and those in need.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Police Department and Blackduck Police Department are partnering together to provide this community service.

They are prepared to provide delivery services to those that meet one of the following criteria:

Those who live in an area where local grocery stores and pharmacies can’t deliver.

Those who have run out of a prescription or other essential items and need them delivered sooner than the store or pharmacy can offer.

The service is available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. After someone has placed an order for pickup, paid for it, and it has been confirmed to be ready for pick up, they recommend calling the records division at (218) 333-4187 to ensure delivery.

Do not call 911 for this service.

An officer will make contact and confirm the details of the delivery and any additional details needed. When making a drop-off, an officer will call, leave the delivery at a designated outside location and then step away to wait for it to be retrieved.

This offer does not apply to restaurant takeout orders or alcoholic beverages. Law enforcement cannot pay for grocery items or prescriptions.

“Protecting and serving our community is our primary mission, protecting the lives, rights, privileges and property of the citizens of Beltrami County will take priority over grocery or prescription deliveries,” a release from the Bemidji Police Department said.

Law enforcement asks that local grocery stores and pharmacies offering pickup services make contact with their records division. The records division can be reached at (218) 333-4187.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.