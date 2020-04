BEMIDJI -- Even though the Bemidji Pioneer office is closed to walk-in traffic through April 30, BuyLine Coloring Contest entries can still be submitted.

They can be placed in the drop slot by the front door of the Pioneer office or can be mailed to P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56619. They can also be scanned and Pioneer staff will print them for judging. For questions, call (218) 333-9200.