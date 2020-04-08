BEMIDJI -- The Board of Mississippi Music has announced the cancellation of their June concerts previously scheduled as part of their series of live music on the Lake Bemidji waterfront by Paul Bunyan Park.

“In light of the current health crisis facing all of us, the Board has decided to cancel the June performances,” Board Chair Kristi Miller said in a release.

The group said they will make a decision regarding the Wednesday evening concerts for July and August in few weeks after discussions with health care professionals and information from Governor Walz.

"We have a wonderful fifth season lined up, but we have the health of our musicians and thousands of fans foremost in our minds," Miller said.

Information regarding the status of the remainder of the Mississippi Music concert season will be announced within a few weeks.