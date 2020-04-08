BEMIDJI -- The Sanford Center, managed by VenuWorks, will participate in a virtual Easter egg hunt, which began Thursday, April 9, and goes throughout the weekend.
Participants will have the chance to win four tickets to a Bemidji State men’s hockey game during the 2020-21 season. One winner will be chosen from accurately submitted entries, which are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.
How it works:
- Each VenuWorks venue hid an egg on their website. Eggs will include a word that is part of a sentence jumble.
- Participants should visit each website, collect hidden eggs and unjumble the sentence.
- Submit your entry at www.venuworkspresents.com/virtualegghunt.
The following venues and sites are participating:
- Sanford Center, www.thesanfordcenter.net
- Iowa State Center, www.center.iastate.edu
- Grossinger Motors Arena, www.grossingermotorsarena.com
- Swiftel Center, www.swiftelcenter.com
- Ames Center, www.ames-center.com
- CR Events Live, www.creventslive.com
- Chesapeake Conference Center, www.chesapeakeconference.com
- Adler Theatre, www.AdlerTheatre.com
- United Wireless Arena, www.unitedwirelessarena.com
- Holland Civic Center Place,www.civiccenterplace.com
- Rialto Square Theatre, www.rialtosquare.com
- Bridge View Center,www.bridgeviewcenter.com
- Hartman Arena,www.hartmanarena.com