BEMIDJI -- The Sanford Center, managed by VenuWorks, will participate in a virtual Easter egg hunt, which began Thursday, April 9, and goes throughout the weekend.

Participants will have the chance to win four tickets to a Bemidji State men’s hockey game during the 2020-21 season. One winner will be chosen from accurately submitted entries, which are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.

How it works:

Each VenuWorks venue hid an egg on their website. Eggs will include a word that is part of a sentence jumble. Participants should visit each website, collect hidden eggs and unjumble the sentence. Submit your entry at www.venuworkspresents.com/virtualegghunt.

The following venues and sites are participating: