BEMIDJI -- The body of a missing Bemidji man was found on Wednesday, April 8, according to a release from Bemidji Police Department.

The body of Matthew Asa, who was 35 years old when he was last seen, was located west of Bemidji, “in a large swampy area,” north of Fifth Street NW, the release said.

Asa was last seen at his residence at 619 Minnesota Ave. NW (Northland Apartments) in Bemidji on Dec. 24.

On March 25, authorities asked residents and business owners in the downtown area to check their property, stored vehicles, fish houses, boats, campers and other buildings for anything suspicious or signs of Asa.

His body has been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. There was no indication of foul play and there is no threat to the public, the release said.