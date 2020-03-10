10 years ago

April 8, 2010 -- A second state championship is the goal of the Bagley-Fosston girls track and field team, and coach Doug Carlson believes that a repeat performance is possible. “We would like to try and repeat as the state champion,” Carlson said. “We feel we have the talent to defend and the kids have a positive attitude.”

25 years ago

April 8, 1995 -- "I'm not down or negative, but it's a sad situation the way the state is viewing education," says Vern Treat, president of Northwest Technical College-Bemidji. "Opportunity is directly proportional to funding." Treat announced that the remaining five Northwest Technical College campuses are facing reduced allocations from the state amounting to $3 million.

50 years ago

April 8, 1970 -- Professional wrestling fans can see some of the best in the business here. The opening event matches two Texans; Jim Osborne, 250 pounds vs. Bob Windham, 190 pounds. The special event matches Butcher Vachon vs Billy Red Cloud in a two out of three fall match with a 45-minute time limit. The main event brings two rivals, Red Bastien vs. Mad Dog Vachon.

100 years ago

April 8, 1920 -- Traveling at present under the name of G.W. Baker, but with a string of aliases, including William Cassell, J. W. Bates, J.R. Campbell, J.W. Wakely and J.W. Bennett, a con man specializing in life and accident insurance, was placed under arrest in Thief River Falls upon receipt of a wire from Sheriff Johnson of Bemidji.