The Minnesota Council on Foundations, in partnership with the Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation, has awarded $2 million from the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund. The amount was distributed to 11 organizations, including the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a release said.

“In times of need, the generosity of Minnesotans can be counted on to support community-led solutions for those who are vulnerable and at-risk in our state,” Eric Jolly, president and CEO of the Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation, said in the release. “As Minnesotans face risks associated with the coronavirus, that generosity will again be deployed through the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund. We are proud to play a contributing role with the Minnesota Council on Foundations in the fund and in continuing Minnesota’s legacy of giving, especially during this challenging time.”