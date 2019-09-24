BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Community Theater will supply fabric for anyone who wishes to make face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It would be fun to see that some of the fabric used for 'Treasure Island' is now going to help out the rest of the community," BCT Director Mary Knox-Johnson said in a release.

The play was scheduled to open last month, but has been postponed indefinitely. Knox-Johnson said those who cannot sew still can help by cutting pieces of fabric for others to sew.

Those who wish to help sew can contact Mary Knox-Johnson at (218) 760-5457 or moxnk@paulbunyan.net.