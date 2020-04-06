BEMIDJI -- As a sure sign of spring, the Minnesota Department of Transportation begins its transition away from snowplow season to construction by conducting aerial mapping. Weather permitting, work will take place over the next couple of weeks.

Aerial mapping will take place in the following locations:

Hwy 46: Northome to Alvwood

Hwy 89: Grygla

Hwy 89: Between mileposts 59 and 75

The aerial survey process relies on clear observations, and must be conducted after the snow has melted and before the trees leaf out, officials said in a release. To assist the aerial survey plane in obtaining highly accurate mapping, MnDOT crews begin by painting large white “X” targets on paved surfaces, or using plastic or fabric “X” targets on unpaved surfaces. A survey crew then records the coordinate position and elevation of the temporary targets.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

The mapping will create a record of existing infrastructure and landscape along MnDOT right of way for transportation planning and highway design. The wood panel targets are temporary and will be removed when the photography is completed.

MnDOT requests that landowners not remove or disturb the targets until the photography is completed. If a target must be moved, contact the MnDOT District 2 survey office at (218) 755-6558 or by email at bradley.e.friese@state.mn.us.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.