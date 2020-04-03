10 years ago

April 4, 2010 -- Beltrami County Commissioners opened bids for the sale of the remainder of the old Beltrami County Fairgrounds between Target Store and the Middle School ball field. It could be worth at least $2.5 million. The proceeds of the sale would be split with the city of Bemidji as part of an agreement that saw several county buildings constructed downtown.

25 years ago

April 4, 1995 -- Industrial arts teacher Ron LeClaire and 25 Bemidji High School students in the Construction Technology II class received special recognition as one of Minnesota's Exemplary Youth Service Programs for their work in building a house for Habitat for Humanity. The class began working on the house on the first day of school and spends 85 minutes there each day.

50 years ago

April 4, 1970 -- Lumberjacks are a common commodity up in Bemidji's "Paul Bunyan Country," but Bob Anderson is a woodcutter of a different sort. Dr. Robert Anderson is a man who has a way with wood, and in the hours he’s not on the job teaching woodworking classes at Bemidji State College, he's often in the shop sawing or sanding a hunk of timber.

100 years ago

April 4, 1920 -- A match bowling contest is scheduled at the Crawford alleys. If plans materialize as outlined there will be several hotly contested matches held. Interest continues in this popular indoor sport, many of the traveling men availing themselves of the splendid alleys conducted by Mr. Crawford. The Bemidji alleys are considered among the best in the northwest.