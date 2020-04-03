ST. PAUL -- As Minnesotans are adjusting to changes due to the threats of the coronavirus, access to services and other resources have become a more urgent need. Older adults are among those at greatest risk for the coronavirus and many of the familiar services that help them stay independent in their homes may not be available or may offer different or more limited services.

The Minnesota Association of Area Agencies on Aging and the Minnesota Board on Aging are working together to ensure the needs of older Minnesotans and tribal elders are met and respond quickly to the increasing and changing needs caused by the pandemic, a release said.

The Senior LinkAge Line has added a new online resource finder tool at: helpolderadultsmn.org, with current information on services specific to older adults, tribal elders and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It lists the services available across the state, including Indian Country. Users can access the information through categories of services, such as home-delivered meals, grocery and drug deliveries, care coordination and home care. Search capabilities make it easy to find services relatively close to home.

Currently the listing includes services provided under the Older Americans Act and other readily accessed information. The website will continue to be updated as more resources become available, to make it as complete and up to date as possible.

For more information, call Senior LinkAge Line at (800) 333-2433.