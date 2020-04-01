CASS LAKE -- Chippewa National Forest fire crews are preparing for spring wildland fire season and are asking the public to be extra vigilant this year. Forest visitors and local landowners need to be aware of fire weather conditions and follow statewide burning permit requirements.

Wildland fire crews from the Chippewa National Forest, Minnesota DNR and local fire departments respond to approximately 40-50 wildfires in the Forest each spring, of which 95% are human-caused fires, a release said.

People are also asked to report to local law enforcement if they see any suspicious behavior that may be connected to arson-caused wildfires. Local help in preventing wildfires keeps communities and firefighters safe.

For more information on Minnesota wildfire danger or current burning restrictions, visit the Minnesota DNR Forestry website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire.

Burning permits are required when:

The ground is not completely covered by a minimum of three inches of snow.

The fire is three feet high and three feet in diameter.

Fire is not contained in either an approved burner or in a cooking or heating device such as charcoal grill or camp stove.

County or other local jurisdiction requires a burning permit year-round or for all sizes of fires.

Burning permits can be obtained through the Minnesota DNR at webapps15.dnr.state.mn.us/burning-permits.

For Chippewa National Forest information, go to www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa or check the Forest Facebook or Twitter for updates.