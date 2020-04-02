We’re in the news business. We’re accustomed to a fast-paced, ever-changing news cycle. But the magnitude of change we’ve seen in the past month has been staggering. Events cancelled. Workforces shifting to remote operations. Schools adjusting to online learning. The list goes on. And on and on.

This type of large-scale change has reinforced the importance of journalism. The government has categorized newspapers as an essential service and readers have shown up in droves to our news websites. Because our community needs this information. You need this information.

And right now, we also need you.

As you know, we removed our paywall from our COVID-19 coverage in recent weeks because it was the right thing to do. We recognized that a subscription should not be a barrier for people to access critical public safety information. And we maintain that stance. But just as all businesses are having to adjust their strategy on a day-to-day basis in the midst of this crisis, we, too, have to make some adjustments.

While users can still read critical COVID-19 coverage with or without a subscription, we now require registration to read these stories. Registration is free and takes just a few seconds to complete. It’s as simple as entering your email address and a password. When you log in, you can even check the “Keep me logged in” box so you don’t have to enter this information each time you visit.

We’ve also reinstated our paywall on some of our more elective COVID-19 coverage, such as feature stories and lifestyle pieces. But critical health and safety coverage continues to remain free to all registered users.

We aren’t typically this transparent about how our paywall is set up. But we want to be as forthcoming as possible so you understand that we need you right now. Subscriptions fund our work. Subscriptions support our journalists who are in good company on the front lines of this fight. Subscriptions ensure we can continue to provide the critical health and safety information you need, especially in the weeks and months ahead.

So, if you haven’t already, please subscribe. A digital subscription costs less than $2.31/week. It’s less than a cup of coffee a week. That’s a small price to pay to stay informed at such a critical time. You can view all our subscription offers at bemidjipioneer.com/subscribe.

If you’re already a subscriber, thank you. You’re not just helping us. You’re helping your family, your neighbor and your whole community by ensuring they can get the information they need from a source they trust.

We don’t take lightly our responsibility to be that source now and in the future.