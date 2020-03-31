They made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, which also mentioned the following events have also been canceled: parent/teacher conferences, the Hall of Fame banquet, the senior awards banquet, National Honor Society induction ceremony and the Indian Education senior honors banquet.

“If there is no school in our actual sites, and if we are under an order to stay at home, there should be no prom, just like there should be no extra-curricular activities such as baseball, softball, track, etc.” Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz said of the cancellations.

The post also noted students will be updated as more changes to the school calendar occur. A decision on whether or not to hold graduation will be made once schools are given more guidance from the governor regarding the month of May.

Earlier Wednesday it was announced all Bemidji Area Schools buildings will be closed to the general public beginning at the end of business today, April 1, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

