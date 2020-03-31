BEMIDJI -- All Bemidji Area Schools buildings will be closed to the general public beginning at the end of business today, April 1, until further notice to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a release from the district.

Exceptions outlined in the release include students receiving critical worker child care and families picking up meal packets or distance learning materials.

The release clarified that while Bemidji Area Schools remains committed to providing essential services to the community, all business will now be conducted online, via telephone or by appointment on a limited basis. Contact the district office at (218) 333-3100 to schedule an appointment.

