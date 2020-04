BEMIDJI -- Though the Bemidji Public Library is not currently allowing patrons inside the library, they do have boxes of free books and movies sitting out front, which do not need to be returned.

Members of the community are welcome to stop by and get any items they want from the free boxes, a release said. There are children's books, movies, fiction, non-fiction and cookbooks.

The boxes will be refilled daily and put outside the front doors of the library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.