BEMIDJI -- The outdoor warning siren test will sound at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, in Bemidji.

Officials said the test “may require multiple activations” in the 1 p.m. hour as changes have been made at the Emergency Communications Center.

“As we make our way through the pandemic crisis, we need to continue preparing for our other hazards as we head towards severe weather season,” a release said.

Outdoor warning sirens are always tested on the first Wednesday of the month, but are canceled if severe weather is possible at that time.