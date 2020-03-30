BEMIDJI -- With businesses everywhere either shutting down or reducing hours, Bemidji fitness clubs have been doing what they can to keep operating in new and creative ways.

In the midst of all the chaos, CrossFit of Bemidji owners Lynn and Matt Boyer have been doing their best to keep sharing their services with their clients.

“The thing about the fitness world is that it’s typically not a huge moneymaker and now cash flow is tight and I think people understand that, so everyone is being super supportive,” Lynn Boyer said “We have had a few people contact us about some financial hardships and we don’t want to lose them, so we talked to our landlord and he pushed our April payment to May. That is allowing us to give back to our athletes.”

Boyer is trying to keep working out with her community on a regular basis, and one way she is hoping to accomplish that is by offering additional services during the month of April. She is gearing up to have an April workout challenge with weekly prize packages.

“I plan on doing a nutrition challenge, normally I would charge for something like that, but I want to just provide it,” Boyer said. “We are working with people to do specific things like, double unders for jump rope, bodybuilding with dumbbells at home or learning how to run so people can get their cardio in.”

Boyer said they are also doing livestream workouts on Zoom from her basement.

CrossFit has had their doors closed to the public since March 18 and can’t reopen at least until May 1. But Boyer said they are continuing to work with their 10 trainers to make sure that all of their 150 athletes and the public stay active and healthy.

“We are helping teach people how to work out who don’t have equipment and allowing our athletes to come in and check out our equipment,” Boyer said. “People can still join for a two-week trial, because we aren’t done doing business, we are just doing it in a different way.”

Meanwhile, in another area of town, Natalie Welle, owner of Lily Pad Yoga, is doing similar things for her small business. The hot yoga studio has been closed since March 16 and also isn’t opening back up to the public until May 1.

“I have been doing some livestreams and trying to get some feedback on how that is going,” Welle said. “But I am also doing some certain things in the yoga classes for anxiety right now for people.”

Welle explained that her goal is to help people who are holding in a lot of tension, emotion and anxiety in their bodies by teaching them some breathing exercises, yoga poses and meditation.

She has also been posting videos on her Instagram and Facebook pages to give the public and her yogis the opportunity to participate with her and some of her other instructors. The downside is, at the moment, she does not have any income coming in for her business.

“What I’m hoping for is that people will realize that their health is important,” Welle said. “I hope they will prioritize the things that will help keep them healthy.”