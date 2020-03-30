BEMIDJI -- Lin Gregg and Kari Howe have been running side-by-side for 23 years. These days, they’re still running, but now it’s on opposite sides of the road.

Their children were friends in middle school, so Lin and Kari knew each other. But they didn’t start their running bond until they saw each other at what is now the Gillett Wellness Center. Howe was training for her first marathon in 1997, and Gregg was running on her own. From their first lap together, a lasting friendship developed.

“Lin said she would train with me, but she was not going to run the (Twin Cities) full marathon,” Kari recalled. Gregg had run several half marathons. “Then one day we started running and she said, ‘I registered, so I’m running it with you.’”

That was their only full marathon. Meanwhile, they’ve run at least one half-marathon together every year since. “We decided one full marathon was enough,” Howe said.

The friends usually run along Birchmont Drive in town at least a few times each week. They used to run six miles at a time, but they’ve scaled back a bit. And it’s not about how fast they can run.

“We never run too fast that we can’t talk,” Howe said.

“That’s our guideline,” Gregg added. “If you can’t talk, we’re running too fast. We’re a lot alike. We have a lot of stuff in common.”

Since the coronavirus crisis hit, they’ve decided to take their exercise out into a rural area near Gregg’s home. And of course, they stay at least six feet apart at all times.

“We’re not running in town, but we’re running more,” Gregg said. “I think it’s been every day since last Tuesday. It’s nice to get to see and talk to someone else who’s not just in the house. Making that social connection.”

Howe enjoys the change of scenery as well.

“Look at the beauty that we get to see,” she said, gazing at the Mississippi River as it flowed under a bridge. “And up the road, we know it’s spring, because we’re smelling cow pies.”