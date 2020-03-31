Fitzer, the director of Leech Lake Legacy, an animal welfare program helping animals around Leech Lake, made a plea to the public last month to try to raise $60,000 to save the organization’s building.

A month later, her prayers were answered: $75,331 came in, primarily through a GoFundMe campaign, where 299 donors contributed and left notes such as, “for all the kitties, in memory of Flapjack and Sniffles, our wonderful boys,” and, “in unending gratitude for my sweet Buddy.”

“Tomorrow we will own a building, it’s kind of scary but very exciting,” Fitzer said Monday.

Ordinarily, a document signing would’ve taken place on March 31, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, documents will be signed and mailed.

COVID-19 impacts

Ordinarily, Leech Lake Legacy hosts at least one event per month. This month’s event, meant to be held on March 28, was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Fitzer said she is almost certain April’s event will be canceled, as well.

She added that the organization’s absence in the area in March has not gone unnoticed.

“The fact that we’re not up (at Leech Lake) in March has been very hard. We received a ton of phone calls from residents. They have animals that are due for shots or their dog has missing hair or is limping or all those things that we’d be able to take care of at our wellness clinic, we’re not able to take care of now,” she said.

“Thankfully, we can be on the other end of the phone for them.”

Plans going forward

Using money provided by the organization ‘Best Friends,’ Fitzer said she hopes Leech Lake Legacy will be able to build a permanent surgical suite in their new building, aiming to begin construction in the next few weeks.

“We’re hoping to get more volunteer vets up here on a regular basis so we can do surgeries on a regular basis instead just at our three clinics every year,” she said.

Fitzer said she hopes to also build quarantine areas for surrendered puppies, as the organization quarantines all puppies brought in to help prevent the spread of Parvo and other diseases.

“Right now, we use our bathrooms. ... If we get puppies, one of them will be closed to the public and we use that, but ideally, we’d have a space specifically (for puppies),” she said.

Since their new building was formerly a movie theater, the floors are at an angle for theater seating. Fitzer said she also hopes to flatten the floors during their remodeling.

“Obviously we don’t have a bazillion dollars to do the remodel, but the nice thing is that we have a lot of volunteers… people that are contractors and plumbers. ... We have lots of people in our world who will probably be able to donate time,” she said.

“It’s very exciting but I’m trying not to get ahead of myself.”