BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area recently awarded $19,500 between three organizations through the United Way Emergency Fund response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The programs and projects selected represent a broad spectrum of community needs within the fund’s focus areas of food access, emergency needs, and care for the elderly and most vulnerable, a release said.

Funding will be awarded on a weekly basis with immediate needs responded to within one week of applying, and secondary needs, such as fundraising shortfalls, will be reviewed at the end of April.

The following agency programs have received funding in the first week of allocations:

Meals on Wheels received their full funding request to support extra meals for seniors in the Bemidji area. The program is providing extra meals for their clients, along with distributing meals through curbside pick-up and/or delivery, the release said. Meals on Wheels is also providing an extra 14 days of meals to help their clients stay home through April 10 and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Many of the program’s clients are low-income, frail, and isolated, with 61% of the seniors living with one or more chronic health conditions, the release said.

The Nameless Coalition for the Homeless will receive their full funding request from United Way Emergency Funds in collaboration with Village of Hope, People’s Church, Beltrami County and Super 8 Motel. The hotel’s annexed building east of the main hotel will lodge homeless individuals in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. The collaboration helps ensure that individuals can be isolated from one another, while also receiving the basic care they need, and help slow the spread of the virus, the release said.

Evergreen Youth and Family Services will receive funds for basic necessities; including hygiene items, cleaning supplies, medical supplies, non-perishable food, activities for clients during home isolation, meals, protection gear for staff, and access to technology needs for staff to continue to provide mental health services, the release said. The organization’s full funding request was granted.

United Way’s Backpack Buddies food pack program will also receive funding as it’s designated. The program was developed to help ensure children in the Bemidji area have access to nutritious, non-perishable and easy-to-prepare food at times when other resources are not available on the weekends and holiday breaks, the release said. Backpack Buddies usually serves 450 students, but because of the increased need, is now serving over 700 children in the area

United Way of Bemidji Area will continue to fundraise and allocate Emergency Funds on a rolling basis. For more information about the Emergency Funds or for an application, call the United Way office at (218) 444- 8929 or visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org.