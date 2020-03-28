The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Otter Tail County was reported today.

The Minnesota Department of Health notified Otter Tail County of its first lab-confirmed case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a news release issued by the county this morning.

The adult patient was tested and is in isolation at home and is being monitored by the Minnesota Department of Health, according to the release. The patient did have recent international travel.

RELATED: Minnesota cases by county

“While our first confirmed case in Otter Tail County is related to travel, we know there is community spread occurring in Minnesota. The virus is very likely circulating in our communities,” Jody Lien, Otter Tail County Public Health Director, said in the release.

MDH COVID-19 Hotline: 800-657-3903. The hotline is available seven days a week 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Otter Tail County Public Health is available to answer general questions regarding COVID-19 at 218-998-8320 or 888-349-2581, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

As a public service, we have opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.