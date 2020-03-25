BEMIDJI -- Officials from Beltrami County are asking residents to donate any excess personal protective equipment for law enforcement, emergency medical services and public health needs.

"We have been serving the citizens and visitors of Beltrami County for over a century," the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. "You have asked for our assistance and we have delivered. We have also asked for your support before, and you have delivered in a myriad of different ways."

As the coronavirus pandemic has been taxing the entire country on resources, many types of personal protective equipment have become harder to come by than usual.

"One thing that is certain is local emergency responders and public health personnel are critically lacking in what we refer to as PPE – Personal Protective Equipment," the release said. "When the country went into a mode of 'panic buying' some of the things cleared clean from shelves and distributors was PPE."

The county is now asking the public and area businesses to take inventory and consider donating excess or unneeded PPE to Beltrami County for law enforcement, emergency medical services and public health needs.

They understand it is important for everyone to make their own personal safety a priority as well, and not to donate items they need themselves.

"If you are sitting on a large cache of PPE, such as N95 masks, surgical masks, gowns, gloves, booties or other PPE, think about how much you need," the release said. "If you have excess supplies, please consider donating to us. Your donations could help save lives."

Anyone who is interested in donating can call the Records Division at (218) 333-4187. Simply let them know what you have, how much and when the donations can be picked up. Officers will then deliver the donations to the donations management site.