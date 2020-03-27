All activities are free and accessible online, no permission slips needed.

Children can partake in a daily lunchtime doodle lesson with Mo Willems, author of children’s book, "Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus."

The Public Broadcasting Service is offering viewers a ‘Night Out at the Symphony’ from the comfort of their couches.

Google Arts and Culture offers digital tours of many of the world’s most revered art museums, including the Guggenheim in New York and The Lourve in Paris.

Khan Academy, a free online learning platform, offers a course in art history with videos explaining works of art in renowned museums around the world.

The Watermark Art Center in Bemidji is offering virtual galleries of two of their exhibits currently and plans to offer free online art tutorials in the near future.

Miss the days of typing notes and doodles on your Texas Instruments graphing calculator? Worry no more, access to a free online graphing calculator can be found here.

Better than going to the zoo and fighting crowds: many zoos are offering online looks at their animals via live cameras. View the elephants in San Diego , the pandas in Atlanta, or the aquatic life at Monterey Bay.

NASA offers a free look at the surface of Mars through the eyes of the Curiosity Rover, which landed on the surface of the red planet in 2011. Click around to see if you can spot any signs of life and imagine the ultimate setting for social distancing.

While some National Parks are remaining open, many have closed due to COVID-19. The National Parks Service has made virtual tours of some of its most famous parks available, so you can explore them from the comfort of your home. Think of it as a trip planner for your next big adventure. Yellowstone and more have tours available on Google Arts and Culture.