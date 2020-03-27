BEMIDJI -- Due to restrictions set in place with Gov. Walz's "stay at home" order, there are some new changes in place with area solid waste stations.

Demo Landfill: Effective March 28, the demo landfill will be open only the following times: From 10 a.m.. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 3, and Friday, April 10. If the order is lifted after April 10, the landfill will return to regular hours of 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

For those who have three or more roll-off boxes and need to get emptied, the landfill staff can fulfill this by request from 10 a.m. to to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday as well by calling Jared at (218) 333-8187 the day prior customers need help.

Bemidji and Blackduck Transfer Stations: There are no changes in hours and operations, but customers should expect delays as social distancing is in effect. They ask customers to stay in their cars, bag all recyclables during this pandemic to limit exposure to solid waste workers, follow directions from the solid waste employees. All measures have been put in place to protect the community members and solid waste employees.

Remote Transfer Sites: No change in hours and operations, but everyone is asked to wait their turn and practice social distancing.

Things people can do to help right now: If anyone has only one bag of garbage, consider waiting until they have more to limit visits to the transfer station during the "stay at home" order. Be patient and respectful, as employees are doing their best to provide the best, and safest services they can. Anyone who is at risk or sick is asked to stay at home, and have a friend bring their garbage to a transfer site.