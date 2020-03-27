BEMIDJI -- Social distancing doesn’t work very well when families and friends are mourning the loss of a loved one. Local funeral directors are struggling to help plan services in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t even mourn the way we normally would,” said Kirk Malkowski, owner of Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home in Bemidji. “Our ancient rituals to honor the dead and comfort the bereaved are being cut short or abandoned for fear of spreading this disease even further. To honor a life that’s been lived, we have to put it on a 'we’ll see' basis.”

It’s a similar story for Kevin Cease, a third-generation owner of Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

“If a family wants a funeral, we’ll have a funeral,” Cease said. “Many of our families have decided to have funerals now, because we have this immediate need to grieve. You can’t just push ‘pause’ on grief. We need to get together and surround each other with love as much as we can.”

That certainly was the case for the family of Betty Lou Bannor of Bemidji, who died March 15 at the age of 77. When her funeral was first being planned, gatherings were limited to 50 people. But that quickly changed to a limit of 10. Having the service at her church, Calvary Lutheran, was out of the question. On March 20, Calvary pastor Genelle Netland led an intimate funeral in the chapel at Cease. Two of Betty’s sisters from out of town were unable to be there.

“I have some family members who are very affectionate and want to hug,” said Betty’s daughter, Karen. “And some of them did, threw all caution aside and just tried to comfort themselves and comfort us. Others just kind of kept their hands in their pockets.”

Karen said the family hopes to have a graveside service and luncheon at a later date.

“You just have to hold on to your faith and pray that everything is going to work out for the best,” Karen said. “It’s unfortunate that we have to say goodbye to them that way.”

It also is frustrating for funeral directors.

“Our approach has always been that a family tells us what to do and we just do it,” Cease said. “To a certain extent that’s still happening, but we have many more protocols in place, so we can only do so much. We have a very small private family service. We videotape it and within an hour we put it up on our YouTube channel. We have the service and then other family members and friends will have viewing parties of 10 people or less.

“It’s absolutely not ideal,” he added. “We have touch baked into our way of life. It’s just innate in all of us. To remove touch from the equation is just something so antithetical. I’m struggling with that personally, because I’m a hugger. I don’t hug anybody anymore and I can’t stand it. Elbow bumping just doesn’t do it for me.”

Malkowski said he sympathizes with families having to deal with the crisis.

“We need to be flexible and be willing to schedule services at a time that feels right for the family,” he said. “This ministry that we do, it’s a lot of group interaction. Hugging, shaking hands and holding each other. We don’t know how to act. We’re crossing this kind of bridge that we never deal with.”

