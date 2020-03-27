BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center, while currently closed, is still aiming to provide locals with free access to art, even though the current coronavirus restrictions require a bit of "out of the box" thinking.

“Although we had to close, for the time being, Watermark staff thought it would be important to continue to provide content for our community and share work by our artists during the COVID-19 pandemic," Watermark Art Center Director Lori Forshee-Donnay said. "So to continue to stay connected and engage people in arts-related activities we decided to continue to provide content through a variety of ways.”

New exhibit to be seen from the street

A new April exhibit will be installed as planned, and while patrons will not be allowed inside to view it, the exhibit will be visible from the street. Due to the large size of the artwork, anyone out on a walk will be able to have a glimpse of the gallery.

The new exhibit titled, "The Unchosen Ones," by photographer RJ Kern, will be on display through May. Watermark staff received the exhibit prior to its closure and decided to install it anyway.

"The Unchosen Ones" takes place on the sidelines of county fair animal contests in Minnesota in 2016, and is a series of large scale portraits of show competitors and their animals.

“One isn’t born a winner or loser, but a chooser. This theme is explored in this series. As we look at them, they look back, allowing us to think about how we choose winners and the repercussions for the ones not chosen,” Kern wrote on his website.

“The idea (here) is that it’s visible from the outside so even though the art center is not open, that gallery is kind of high profile and it will allow people to see the programming continuing,” Forshee-Donnay said.

“They’re large portraits, so it’ll be highly visible from the street and we’ll also put that online as a virtual gallery as well so people can see it that way.”

Virtual galleries

Watermark Art Center staff are currently working on putting together other free virtual galleries of their current and upcoming exhibitions on their website.

“Immediately when we realized we had to close, we thought of virtual galleries, they’re not uncommon. We always wanted to do that, but we never had the staff or the time to do that, it takes a little bit of work,” Forshee-Donnay said.

Due to the center’s closure, Watermark’s employees had fewer regular duties to fulfill, and were able to find time to produce online galleries.

Virtual galleries for two exhibits, "Portraits" by textile artist Blair Treuer and "Other Dimensions" by painter and printmaker Natalia Himmirska, are currently available to view at watermarkartcenter.org.

Forshee-Donnay said the staff plans to add two more virtual galleries soon and will continue doing so until the center can reopen to the public.

Online art classes

Art Education Program Director Jill Oakes will continue to provide youth art classes by posting free classes and tutorials online for families to follow at home.

She hopes to also provide adult classes and tutorials as part of her regular "Maker’s Series" that was supposed to start this spring.

Forshee-Donnay said they aim to use supplies most people will have on-hand at home for these projects, so families can follow along without having to leave the house.

“We’re just trying to stay in contact with our constituency and as people are looking for things to do because they can’t leave the house, it could just be another something a little bit different to do as they’re kind of hanging out at home,” she said. “We can’t necessarily provide them with materials, but we can certainly provide them with a project or with inspiration for a project.”

Artist in ‘virtual’ residency

Miikanan Gallery Program Director Karen Goulet was supposed to go on a one-month artist residency in New Orleans this spring, representing the Watermark artist exchange, working on a project connected to the Big River Continuum, Lake Itasca State Park, Weisman Art Museum, A Studio in the Woods and Watermark.

However, due to current travel restrictions, she is staying home. This is not stopping her from working on the project, however, and she plans to document her progress online and on Watermark’s social media channels, so the public can follow along.

“Karen’s going to be sharing her process, she’s starting to do the work regardless of being down there,” Forshee-Donnay said.

“This will give people the opportunity to learn about this project and watch her progress and her work.”

