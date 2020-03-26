BEMIDJI -- National Vietnam War Veterans Day is set for March 29, but many events have been canceled or postponed in response to the coronavirus. However, thanks to the internet, organizers are planning other ways to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs will release two videos honoring Vietnam War veterans on three major social media platforms. These include Facebook at www.facebook.com/VeteransAffairs, Twitter at twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs and Instagram at www.instagram.com/deptvetaffairs.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, meanwhile, will host an online commemoration on March 29 with a live webcast at noon. The webcast will be online at www.facebook.com/VietnamVeteransMemorialFund.

The National POW/MIA Monument for those who served in the Vietnam War will also be unveiled virtually. Ralph Galati, the former prisoner of war in Hanoi Hilton, will be a featured speaker at the online event., taking place at 11 a.m. The Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial Facebook page will host the event at www.facebook.com/pvvmfund.

Team Red White and Blue is also offering a virtual Vietnam War workout. The organization is inviting veterans to participate at home on their own schedule and at their own pace. Team RWB is also asking those who participate to give pause remembering those who served and sacrificed. The website is at www.teamrwb.org/event/vietnam-veterans-day-challenge-virtual.

On Facebook, veterans and those who want to support veterans are able to download frames for their profile picture.

For veterans, the frame is available at www.facebook.com/profilepicframes, while those who want to support veterans can download a profile picture frame at www.facebook.com/profilepicframes.

