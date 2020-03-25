ROCHESTER, Minn. -- An Olmsted County woman and her daughter found a shoe box filled with dead newborn puppies Tuesday evening, March 24, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies learned of the grim discovery around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday after the woman reported the incident.

The woman and her daughter were walking in Orion Township southeast of Rochester when the pair came across a shoe box in a ditch. Inside the box they found five deceased puppies wrapped in paper towels or hand towels, according to authorities.

The box was taken to an emergency veterinarian office for proper disposal. It is unclear how long the box had been in the ditch. The puppies' age was undetermined but officials said they may have just been born. There were no signs of obvious trauma.