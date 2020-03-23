First Lutheran Church held a parking lot service March 22 on a snowy Sunday morning, with nearly 30 cars in the lot. Pastor Corey Fuhrman said it went off without a hitch.

So, starting this coming Sunday, March 29, the service will be held at 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot at Gene Dillon Elementary School on Division Street near Becida Road, and other Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregations in the area have been invited to join First Lutheran.

Worshipers tuned in to the service on their car radios. Bulletins were available to view on smartphones. Ushers-turned-traffic directors helped get cars parked properly. The only slight problem was noise from vehicles going by on Bemidji Avenue. Fuhrman was able to make arrangements with Bemidji Area Schools for the new site.

“It will be good to make the Gene Dillon move,” Fuhrman said. “Not only for the size of the parking lot, but also the traffic. I was having to speak quite loudly to overcome the traffic noise.”

Fuhrman said a flatbed trailer will be converted into a stage for this week’s service, and will be protected from the weather by a portable picnic shelter. Invitations have been sent to all ELCA churches in the region. As of Tuesday, other ELCA churches taking part in this week’s service will be Aardahl, Lutheran Campus Ministry, Bethel, Zion and Calvary. Worshipers are invited to drive up, stay in your car and tune your radio to 91.1 FM.

“I don’t necessarily expect pastors or congregations from up at Kelliher or down at Park Rapids to be a part of it,” Fuhrman said. “I have had some response from local pastors here who are on board.” He said plans will be made for pastors to share the pulpit, for representatives from all participating congregations to be an active part of the services, and for worshipers to designate their offerings to their own church.

First Lutheran, which conducts summertime drive-in services at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, has special equipment for collecting offerings.

“We go car to car and we have these little velvet bags on the end of a stick that we use,” Fuhrman said.

While the services are moving from First Lutheran to a site that will accommodate other ELCA worshipers, Fuhrman said if equipment works well at Gene Dillon, invitations will be extended to people of all Christian denominations.

“We want to make sure we have the capacity to reach far enough,” he said. “To have 300 vehicles and we can only reach 200 with the signal, that would just be frustration for everyone. If all goes well on Sunday, we’ll open it up to our ecumenical partners for Palm Sunday (April 5). The one thing that often divides us as Christian congregations is Holy Communion, and we’ve set that aside during these days, so it may open up an opportunity to worship together, which is really kind of exciting.”

Fuhrman’s sermon at the first drive-in service was one of hope.

“The passage was about the healing of the blind man, and how I think we’re going to be a stronger Christian community beyond this pandemic,” he said. “We’ve been blind to some of the ministry options that we’re able to do, and that blindness is caused sometimes by just being too busy to try to incorporate new ministries. We continue to do the things we always do, and now when those things we always do are set aside it opens us up to the possibility of doing some new and exciting things.”