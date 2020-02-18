BEMIDJI -- Effective Friday, March 27, Great River Rescue will be closed to the public, unsure of when they will be able to resume normal operations.

They will be monitoring the public health situation closely, and will re-open as soon as it is reasonable. In the meantime, they need to get all of their shelter pets into foster and adoptive homes.

Great River Rescue is calling on anyone who is able to take in a dog or cat to consider housing an animal during this time. The longer the animals remain at the shelter with little socialization, the more likely it is they will develop medical and behavioral issues.

Anyone who is already an approved foster care provider, can email them at fostercare@greatriverrescue.com or call (218) 751-7910. For those who are not yet an approved caregiver, contact them to complete a foster home application.