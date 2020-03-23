BEMIDJI -- A Sioux Falls-based company dedicated to providing fruit to the Midwest is continuing to do so despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to produce shortages caused by the COVID-19 situation, the Fruit Truck program is extending its strawberry delivery season and will be bringing Florida-grown strawberries to Bemidji, a release said. The Fruit Truck's produce will be delivered from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, to Pete's Place at 179 Convenience Lane SE.

"There is a lot of uncertainty right now," Irina Kleinsasser, CEO of the Fruit Truck, said in the release. "With empty shelves and produce shortages in local grocery stores, we want to do everything we can to continue to make fresh fruit available to our customers. Our food is safe. Our strawberries are only handled by farmers who picks them, and our truck drivers are food-safe certified by the FDA."

In the release, the Fruit Truck is described as a farm-to-family company originating in South Dakota. The Fruit Truck and Fruit Truck Stores offer bulk, farm-direct produce. The products are shipped directly to states across the Midwest all throughout the year, allowing customers to go directly to the truck to pick up their order.

Customers are asked to reserve strawberries online at MyFruitTruck.com and pick them up at the truck when it comes to town. However, walk-ups are welcome.

"Our delivery stops are outdoors in large, open-air spaces," Kleinsasser said. "This is safer than a store environment, allowing our customers to distance themselves from others."