10 years ago

March 25, 2010 -- Cass Lake-Bena High School basketball player Tyler Trosen signed autographs with a group of second graders at the Cass Lake-Bena Elementary School. The team celebrated a send-off at the high school followed by a visit to the elementary school before heading to the state tournament.

25 years ago

March 25, 1995 -- A controlled burn got out of hand near a residence on Camelot Drive resulting in a grass fire that burned about five acres. Thankfully no injuries or buildings were destroyed according to Ron Koetter, an engineer with the Bemidji Fire Department. Three Bemidji Fire Department trucks and one DNR truck were used to help quell the flames.

50 years ago

March 25, 1970 -- Seven Bemidji bowlers are leaving for Knoxville, Tenn., where they will compete in the 1970 American Bowling Congress Tournament, sponsored by Kordel Furniture. The seven local bowlers are Lyle Selberg, Dick Evenson, Ken Fairchild, Louie Pemberton, Red Walters, Al Thunder and Roby Aylesworth.

100 years ago

March 25, 1920 -- Declaring that the ethics of the real estate profession must be raised to the same high standard as a doctor, lawyer and banker, and that a law would be passed at the next session of the legislature licensing all bona fide dealers. H.C. Southwick, secretary of the state association, spoke at the first banquet of Beltrami County real estate dealers.