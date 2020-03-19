BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area is now accepting applications from local non-profit human service agencies for its Emergency Fund.

The purpose of the United Way of Bemidji Area Emergency Fund is to support local non-profits with unexpected expenses due to coronavirus related issues, a release said. These funds will support access to food, emergency needs, care to the elderly and most vulnerable in the community, and other unexpected expenses due to service disruptions and/or increased demand for services.

Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis, with all funds raised to date to be distributed by April 30. Immediate needs will be addressed within one week and secondary needs will be addressed by the end of April. Agencies may apply more than once for funds, especially for immediate needs. Applications and guidelines can be found at unitedwaybemidji.org/Emergency-Fund-Application.

United Way Worldwide has waived their 1% fee for any local United Ways hosting emergency funds related to COVID-19. One hundred percent of donations will go to local charitable organizations helping those impacted by this health crisis throughout the Bemidji area. To support the United Way of Bemidji Area Emergency Fund, visit unitedwaybemidji.org/GIVE or call United Way at (218) 444-8929.

Current supporters include: First National Bank Bemidji, Security Bank/Insurance USA, Sanford Health, AirCorps Aviation, Evangelical Covenant Church of Bemidji Benevolence Fund, George W. Neilson Foundation, Kraus Anderson, Paul Bunyan Communications, True North Health Care and multiple community members.