BEMIDJI -- Only one of them is from Bagley and only one of them bowls.

But the “Bagley Bowlers” -- a group of retirees that typically meets up for coffee at 10 a.m. every day -- missed their daily outings, which have been held off since the coronavirus forced everyone to distance themselves from others.

The group of nine -- which they noted is less than 10, the number of people Gov. Tim Walz said is the maximum for gathering -- missed each other and their camaraderie enough to stand in 30-degree weather on Monday morning in the Raphael’s Bakery and Cafe parking lot.

“Is this social distancing coffee?” asked Bemidji police officer Tabitha Carrigan as she rolled past in a squad car. “I love it.”

All holding coffee and some boasting bagged-up treats from inside the bakery, the women stood near the bumpers of their cars, or at the recommended six-foot distance, and chatted as they normally would indoors.

“There will be five conversations going at one time,” one of them warned. “It’s hard to keep up.”

They’ve been getting together at Raphael's every day for 25 years and at other establishments before then. The numbers vary by season but the group consists of about 20 people.

The Bagley Bowlers were out of town “being rowdy” one time, and the group was asked where they were from. Someone responded with “Bagley” on a whim. The Bagley Bowlers were born.

“What happens with the Bagley Bowlers, stays with the Bagley Bowlers,” one said with a laugh. “We’re good friends.”