ST. PAUL -- University of Minnesota Extension has extended the cancellation of all face-to-face events, meetings and courses through May 15.

The decision was made to help safeguard public health during the coronavirus pandemic. Events were previously canceled through March 31. The extended cancellation period applies to all in-person Extension-sponsored events, including:

All local 4-H club meetings and events, in addition to county, regional and state gatherings.

All Extension Master Natural Gardener and Master Naturalist events and meetings.

Nutrition programs offered via SNAP-Ed, the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program and Cooking Matters, including those offered in conjunction with local partners.

Educational workshops and programs in agriculture, natural resources, food safety, and community vitality and development.

Programs conducted through the Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships.

While all state and regional Extension offices are closed, faculty and staff are working remotely and reachable via email and phone. When possible, Extension staff will transition programs to an online setting and offer other alternative instruction, a release said.

This is a fluid situation and Minnesotans are asked to check extension.umn.edu for frequent updates. Extension staff also are working to update program participants.

“This has been a difficult but necessary decision in light of the unprecedented need to protect public health. Our staff is working hard to develop alternatives when possible and we ask that our stakeholders be patient as the coming weeks bring new developments and opportunities,” Extension Dean Bev Durgan said in the release.

Extension’s plans follow the earlier decision announced by the University of Minnesota to cancel events and transition for-credit degree studies to an online or alternative environment.