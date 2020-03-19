BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is working to provide recreational opportunities for the community. This includes daily online challenges for both youth and adults. The daily challenges will be posted on Facebook at 3 p.m. each day. All those who participate in the challenges will be entered to win prizes.

For all of those who have been training since January for a 5K or just want some motivation to get outside and run, the department is offering the chance to run a “Virtual 5K.”

Interested participants can run on their own, submit a picture and earn a medal. Registration is open until March 30. Participants should plan to run on April 3, 4, or 5, with runs taking place wherever each person would like, such as on the treadmill or outdoors. Each participant can send in a picture and a medal will be sent to them. Cost to participate is $15, plus tax.

The department is also providing additional on-line registration options for future programs, community garden plots and coming soon, South Shore marina slip rentals.

Currently, Bemidji parks and trails remain open. For anyone who chooses to visit local parks and trails, the National Recreation and Parks Association asks to continue social distancing.