BEMIDJI -- Toilet paper wasn’t the only item flying off store shelves this past week. Liquor stores in the Bemidji area were toasting increased sales as customers wasted little time stocking up on wine, beer and spirits.

As the coronavirus threat heightened, stores were inundated much like they are in pre-holiday or pre-blizzard times.

“It was actually much more intense than that,” said Becky Johnson, sales manager at Noel’s Bottle Shop. “People were worrying about when they're going to get back here.”

It was no different at Northern Liquors, owner Mary Hartje said.

“It kind of started last weekend when people thought things were going to be shut down,” Hartje said. “People who normally buy one are probably buying five. They're just buying more of what they like.”

Johnson said early this week sales volume was 2-3 times higher than normal at her store.

“Wine drinkers seem to be less panic driven,” she said. “But the beer and vodka drinkers are definitely stocking up. I’m a wine drinker myself; maybe we're more optimistic than your average drinker,” Johnson joked.

Since Gov. Tim Walz ordered bars to close on Wednesday, Hartje doesn’t expect the liquor store rush to stop anytime soon.

“I think a lot of people thought we were going to be closing, too,” Hartje said. “I think most people were just being prepared to stay home. If you can't go to the bar, what else are you going to do?”