BEMIDJI -- Though older residents are being encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Adult Day Services is offering folks the opportunity to still get out of the house and spend time with others in a safe setting.

The program center is remaining open for now and is allowing clients to come in and spend time together -- at a bit more of a distance than usual -- and extra precautions are being put into place.

April Collman, Adult Day Services director, said on Thursday they are currently serving 47 out of their usual 90 clients, primarily due to the extra screening they have added.

“If someone has traveled to an airport within the last 14 days or has come in contact with someone who has, then we are asking them to refrain from visiting the program,” Collman said.

In addition to being on the Facebook page and notifying clients, a list of their restrictions is posted at their entrance, reading: "Adult Day Services may discourage and monitor visitors and staff to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. You are asked to refrain from visiting if you meet the following criteria: 1. Signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat. 2. International travel within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission. 3. Traveled through an airport within the last 14 days."

Collman said this has also had an impact on their staff, as they are now down to five employees from their usual 11.

“It is due to choices they had made prior to all of this, and so we are just following through to make sure there is less risk and hopefully no chance of exposure,” she said. “We are taking every precaution to keep our vulnerable clients safe.”

The program center plans to stay open for now while using these extra precautions, but according to Collman, they will keep monitoring the situation and see what changes may be needed in the future. “If there is a confirmed case in our community, we would need to seriously consider that,” Collman said.

The center was still a buzz of activity on Thursday morning. Some clients sat and enjoyed coffee and visited from opposite ends of the tables placed carefully apart in the dining area, while others worked out on the exercise equipment.

Veterans Lyle Erickson and Ron Coons played cards to pass the time, happy to be out of their houses for a while and enjoying each other’s company.

Collman explained that the staff is very aware of the long-term impacts this situation could have on the center and the community.

“All of this is definitely impacting our bottom line, as it is a lot of businesses,” she explained. “With less revenue coming in, we obviously have less money to pay staff and operate. It’s been a challenge to figure out budget changes that were unanticipated.”

Right now the center is working on plans as to how it can care for people in their homes if it does end up having to close down. But, Collman said, that is much more costly than being able to care for them all in one location.

In addition to their basic care, Adult Day Services would also arrange for clients to get food and medications delivered to their homes, or at least have someone calling and checking in on clients.

“Hopefully things will be OK in three weeks, but there’s a lot up in the air and a lot of questions, so we are just trying to be prepared,” Collman said.

Collman said that, even though times are a little tough right now, there are a lot of positive things happening too. “We have seen some great community generosity since all this began, it’s been amazing,” she said.

Earlier this week, the Sanford Center reached out to the United Way about some food donations.

“Because of all the cancellations they have had recently, they had a lot of produce already cut up and ready to go and wanted to know of a place they could send it,” said Denae Alamano, executive director of the United Way of Bemidji Area. “Knowing that Adult Day had been hit pretty hard with the age of their population and lack of people coming in, I called to see if that would be a helpful resource for them.”

Employees from the Sanford Center delivered the food donations to Adult Day Services on Tuesday, and shared about it on Facebook saying, “There have been a number of event cancellations at the Sanford Center due to COVID-19, but we are making the best of the situation. We were able to donate a van full of fresh fruits and vegetables to Adult Day Services. This non-profit organizations will provide food to the elderly in the Bemidji area so that the most vulnerable members of our community don't have to go out and about and be at risk for contracting the coronavirus.”

"Our older generation is a segment of the population that kind of gets forgotten sometimes," Evelyn Halvorson, marketing manager for the Sanford Center said in an interview on Thursday. "And right now they really are the most vulnerable, so being able to do this was a fantastic thing and we were glad we were able to do it."

Collman said they are always on the lookout for more donations and are still researching other options going forward, but she is optimistic.

“There have been so many little miracles that have just made me really proud to be a part of this community,” she said.

