BAGLEY -- The Clearwater County Courthouse has implemented new restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic and for the health and well-being of the community.

Precautions will include limiting foot traffic in the Clearwater County Courthouse, so are requesting people call or email instead of visiting, as much as possible.

They will provide driver’s license services to Clearwater County residents only. Tax payers are to pay property taxes by mail.

The Clearwater County Commissioners will continue to evaluate how services are provided in the county. For more information call, (218) 694-3633.