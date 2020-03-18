BEMIDJI -- In an effort to keep the public informed on risk management practices in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Region 2 Arts Council has made the following changes.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the Region 2 Arts Council office, located inside the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji, will be closed and staff will be working from home, with a goal to re-open the office once again March 30 pending any changes.

Region 2 Arts Council aims to show as much flexibility with grantees as funding sources will allow, with a commitment to find solutions that result in the least amount of hardship for all involved.

The April 15 deadline for the Arts Access for Small Towns grant is still in effect. Nonprofit entities located in towns under 2,000 in the Minnesota counties of Beltrami, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen and Clearwater are eligible to apply.

Visit r2arts.org for details on eligibility and to apply. Region 2 Arts Council also offers online resources on their website that may be helpful for artists and organizations going forward.

For questions, support and updates, visit r2arts.org, or connect by email at staff@r2arts.org or by phone at (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447.