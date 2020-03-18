BEMIDJI -- As restaurants and bars in Minnesota adjust to temporary closures mandated by Gov. Tim Walz’s response to the coronavirus, some local food establishments in Bemidji are focusing their efforts on giving back to healthcare workers and first responders.

On Tuesday evening, Bar 209 prepared and delivered meals to healthcare workers at the Sanford Emergency Room. The restaurant has also set up a GoFundMe page for donations to aid the community cause.

“With restaurants closed and sparse shelves in stores, it is hard to find the time or the supplies needed to make personal meals. Help us and be part of the solution as the front line workers strive to keep everyone healthy,” the GoFundMe page said.

According to the page, enough meals were provided to thank and feed the “doctors, nurses, CNAs, orderlies, ward secretary, receptionists, and environmental services team who are all working around the clock to keep (the) community safe.”

As more funds are raised, Bar 209 expects to deliver meals to workers in other healthcare departments and those involved in the public sector. And as of Wednesday, March 18, the restaurant is donating meals to Bemidji Ambulance, Red Lake Ambulance and EMS.

Other restaurants involved in keeping the community well-fed include Minnesota Nice Cafe. Yesterday, the eatery provided boxed lunches to Sanford Hospital staff members and prepared $2 lunch boxes for out-of-school children as well as for individuals in need.

The lunches include a Smucker’s Uncrustable, a bag of chips, carrot sticks, apple slices and a half-pint of 2% milk.

Minnesota Nice Cafe is accepting donations for the lunches, and those interested in donating can call (218) 444-6656 for a credit card payment, or send a check.

“We’ve had over 350 boxed lunches already sponsored by our generous community – thank you for partnering with us folks,” Minnesota Nice Cafe said in a Facebook post. “We’re so blessed that we’re able to serve our community with food and good will.”

To donate to Bar 209's cause, visit its GoFundMe page. If other local restaurants are involved in giving back to the community during this health crisis, email bbarton@bemidjipioneer.com.

