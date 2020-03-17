That’s how Bemidji Woolen Mills owner Bill Batchelder described the situation on Monday as a new and unprecedented work week began in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He certainly wasn’t alone. Grocers were scrambling to keep shelves stocked, restaurants were making plans to provide take-out and curbside service only, retailers facing nearly empty stores were seeking creative ways to meet the needs of their customers, and financial advisors were fielding phone calls from clients as the stock market plummeted.

Those are only some of the ramifications of this worldwide crisis, as schools close and businesses send employees home to work remotely.

“It really comes back to how we move through this as a community,” said Colleen Bakken, general manager of Harmony Foods Co-op in downtown Bemidji. “I like to use the words ‘embracing our compassion along with our strength and adaptability’ together. It is really about cooperating together as a community.”

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce weighed in on the issue with a statement on Tuesday.

The Chamber ”knows that business owners large and small have a lot at stake,” it said. “But we want our business community to know that they’re the heartbeat of Bemidji and we will support them in any way we can. … We want to encourage as much business activity while also taking measures to prevent the spread of this virus. … While it is too early to know how this will impact our community -- we want our members and all business owners to know that we value the services they provide our community and we are working to support continuing operations.”

Bemidji Woolen Mills is celebrating its 100th year of operation in 2020, and Batchelder expects the business to weather this crisis.

“We have great confidence that we’re going to come through this,” he said. “It’s going to get more difficult before it gets better.”

Batchelder said store traffic was almost at a standstill on Monday, and while internet orders were coming in, they also had slowed.

“It’s been absolutely devastating from the standpoint of all the local sporting events that bring in moms and dads and grandpa and grandmas and aunts and uncles in for weekend basketball, hockey and wrestling tournaments,” he said. “We obviously saw none of that. We’ve had one customer so far today in here. We’re taking a lot of precautions down here by keeping the counter, doorknobs and bathrooms sanitized on the hour, like a lot of the businesses downtown.”

The scenes at grocery stores like Harmony, Marketplace Foods and Lueken’s Village Foods were similar to those at holiday times or before a snowstorm.

“It’s staying as busy (on Monday) as it was over the weekend,” said Randy Jaeger, vice president of retail operations for Johanneson’s Inc., the parent company of Marketplace Foods. “Our Friday, Saturday and Sunday were like major holiday sales. The areas that we really got hit hard on were diapers, all of the canned goods, like vegetables, soups and beans, all of the dry pastas, rice, dried beans, microwavable products.”

Jaeger expects that trend to continue now that restaurants have been reduced to take-out service.

“It’s going to cause another influx of people needing food,” he said. “We’re trying to order as heavy and as much as we can. If customers are patient, we’re doing the best that we can and we order as much as we can.”

Mike McNiel, store director at Lueken’s Village Foods, added, “It’s been more than a snow scare. Every day has gotten busier. There has been pressure put on the supply chain, and it starts with us. Our goal is to continue to supply our customers, and to be there for them. We’re obviously concerned about the health and safety of our employees. Every day is kind of a different day. We don’t know what to expect.”

McNiel said Lueken’s has shut down its salad bar, coffee bar, soup bar and dining area seating. The stores will be closing an hour early at 10 p.m. to allow for extra attention to cleaning and restocking. He said the biggest challenge will be replenishing the store’s shelves.

“If our customers would trust us, that we’re going to have food for them in the future as long as people don’t hoard things,” said McNiel, adding that stores also are in need of temporary employees.

The Minnesota Grocers Association held a statewide conference call on Tuesday to share ideas about coping with the pandemic. McNiel said one idea was to ask customers to bring their clean, sanitized reusable shopping bags to the store in an effort to limit use of plastic bags.

“Make sure they’ve been through the washer,” McNiel said.

At Harmony Foods, the story is similar, although Bakken said she has been pleased with the patience shown by customers and employees alike.

“Our front-end manager commented that while we may be doing twice the sales, we are seeing things go smoothly,” she said. “Of course we’re thankful to our staff for that, but a lot of that equation is customers doing what they need to do.”

Harmony started a “Grocery Buddy” program on Monday in order to support customers who are at risk of infection.

“So if someone is at risk, or high vulnerability, or if they might be ill, they can find a friend or neighbor who might be willing to help them,” Bakken said. “They call in, we take their order, put it together, and then someone can come and pick it up for them. Charge cards are great; we can do a lot without having to put anyone at risk. We’re not adding any charges to that; this is really about helping people.”

Karl Bleser, a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Bemidji, has been watching the stock market fall, but said his conversations with clients haven’t necessarily been downers.

“They’re a little more positive than you might think,” Bleser said. “Quite a few of them have wanted to invest more money, which I think is a good idea.”

He said he has been preparing clients for a downturn.

“We talk about that every time we review their accounts,” he said. “We’ve had some pretty darn good years. I tell them this is great, but it’s not going to continue like this. Things go south, you just don’t know when. It’s the old mantra: This is a long-term game if you’re investing in the stock market.”

At the Woolen Mills and other retail stores, owners are trying to keep an eye on the long term as well.

“We feel like we’re all in this together, united, and we’re going to do our part to just stay strong,” Batchelder said. “We are 100% committed to doing the best for the people of this community and northern Minnesota.”