BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra has postponed indefinitely its March 29 concert, “Classical Swing.” The BSO is working to find an alternate date.

Any tickets purchased (including season tickets) will remain good for the rescheduled date. The orchestra anticipates the rescheduled date will be no earlier than summer.

“The BSO is committed to the health and safety of our patrons, musicians, also to our mission to enrich the local community with unique musical performances and opportunities and we are working to balance those two commitments during this time,” a news release from the BSO stated.