The play was scheduled to open a two-weekend run on Friday, March 20 at the Chief Theater. It is tentatively being rescheduled for 7 p.m. on May 1-2, 2 p.m. on May 3 and May 10, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 9.

School matinees will be available on May 5 and May 7. Schools and groups will need to contact Mary Knox Johnson at moxnk@paulbunyan.net to make any reservations.

There are several options for those who have purchased tickets. You may consider your ticket purchase a donation to BCT and you will receive a tax receipt. You may also exchange your ticket for a voucher good for any show for the remainder of this season or next. Or you can receive a refund of your purchase.

Tickets will not be valid for the postponed production; vouchers or new purchase will be required. Staff will be at BCT, 316 Beltrami Ave. NW from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week and next for ticket exchanges and refunds. If you do not wish to come in, email bct@bemidjicommunitytheater.org with your preference for addressing tickets. You must send actual tickets to receive a voucher or refund.