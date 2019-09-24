BEMIDJI --Bemidji Community Food Shelf will be closed Friday, March 20 and will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 23 with a modified distribution model.

In order to minimize person-to-person contact during the coronavirus pandemic, starting Monday, March 23, Bemidji Community Food Shelf staff is asking customers to pull their vehicles into the north parking lot where they will receive a pre-packaged box of food, a release said. The number of boxes will be limited each day. If a customer is unable to receive a box, they will be invited to return on the next open day.

BCFS will continue to provide Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors boxes to those registered for the program. NAPS customers will receive their boxes in the parking lot as well.

Customers who ride the bus may want to arrange for a proxy to pick up their food. Those needing food and unable to get to the food shelf should call (218) 444-6580 for possible assistance.

Food shelf staff and volunteers understand that there may be an increased need for support during this time and will make every effort to assist the community.