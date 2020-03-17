BEMIDJI -- To slow the spread of coronavirus in Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz announced Monday the temporary closure of restaurants and bars to dine-in customers, which is set to take effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

The order is scheduled to end on March 27 at 5 p.m., and curbside pick-up, delivery and drive-thru orders from restaurants are still allowed.

As of Tuesday, there are 60 known cases of COVID-19 in the state. Walz said the purpose of the closures is to slow the spread of the virus, protect those who are most vulnerable, and prevent healthcare systems from being overwhelmed.

Below is a list of establishments in Bemidji that are currently implementing safeguards in their business practices and accommodating customers with alternative dining options during the health crisis.

Keith’s Pizza: Customers can order take and bake pizzas, which can be picked up curbside or delivered to your home. A no contact credit card transaction can be applied over the phone with no signature required. Per customer request, delivery drivers will drop food off at front doors with no contact needed.

Cantabria Coffee Company: The coffee shop will be open exclusively via drive-thru. It is also no longer accepting and filling customers’ personal travel mugs. Customers will be asked to insert their own card when paying.

Paul Bunyan Sub Shop: The sub shop is doing delivery and takeout. There will also be curbside delivery for those who call ahead and pre-pay or have cash. For deliveries, customers can pay when they order, and employees can leave orders hanging on front door handles or near the entrance of homes.

The shop’s delivery range has also expanded to about 10 miles each way outside of city limits. A 10% discount is available, and customers should reference it to have it applied to their order.

Minnesota Nice Cafe: The cafe is beginning online ordering and will hold takeout hours Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the cafe is selling bagged lunches for both children and those in need in the community. The lunches are $2 and include a Smucker’s Uncrustable, a bag of chips, carrot sticks, apple slices and a half pint of 2% milk.

Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge: Takeout is available. Customers can also support the resort by purchasing a gift certificate over the phone. It will be mailed out and can be used at a future date.

Becida Bar & Grill: Curbside pick-up is available for takeout orders.

Erbert and Gerbert’s: Delivery, online ordering, drive-thru and curbside pick-up are available. Customers can request contact-free delivery by leaving a request in the "special instructions" message box when placing an online order.

Tutto Bene: The restaurant is only open for takeout orders Monday to Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. The dinner menu has been redesigned and can be accessed online. Prices have also been temporarily discounted by 15%, and curbside pickup is available.

Papa Murphy’s: The store will remain open, and no contact experience is available with online ordering.

The Tavern on South Shore: Takeout and curbside pick-up is available. The restaurant will be open Monday to Thursday starting at 3 p.m.; and Friday to Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Customers are invited to buy a gift certificate to use at a later date. It is offering $10 free for every $50 gift card and $25 free for every $100 gift card.

C.K. Dudley’s: Curbside pick-up and takeout is available from 4 to 9 p.m. daily.

Tara Thai: Customers can order online for pick-up.

Wasabi of Bemidji: The restaurant is taking phone orders for pick-up. The owner will also be merging Slurp Ramen with the sushi restaurant soon and will be implementing an online ordering system this week.

Bar 209: The restaurant is offering full menu takeout from 12-8 p.m. daily.

Dave’s Pizza: The restaurant is offering takeout and delivery services. It will be open for lunch for both takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. No-bake pizzas are also available.

Dave’s Pizza is asking all customers to place orders over the phone and pay via credit or debit card in order to promote contactless transactions. In turn, it will temporarily waive the 4% card processing fee.

Raphael's Bakery & Cafe: The restaurant will be open for delivery, pick-up or curbside orders.

Slim’s Bar & Grill: The restaurant will be open for takeout and delivery.

Corner Bar: Curbside pick-up and delivery is available. Customers are encouraged to purchase a gift card to be used at a later date.

Green Mill Restaurant & Bar: The restaurant has extra delivery drivers and is offering curbside pick-up. Customers can place their order online or over the phone. For online orders, the delivery fee is waived with the code FREEDELIVERY.

Keg ‘n’ Cork: The restaurant will be doing takeout only for lunch hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from March 18 to March 20. Future hours will be decided at a later time.

Sparkling Waters: Customers have the option of curbside pick-up.

Countryside Restaurant: Curbside pick-up is available.

The Garden Grill and Pub: The restaurant is offering takeout daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery is also available, and online ordering will be available soon.

Country Kitchen: The restaurant’s new hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is open for takeout or curbside pick-up.

Giovanni’s: Delivery, curbside pick-up and takeout orders are available.

Mi Rancho: The restaurant is open for takeout.

Subway: Remote ordering as well as drive-thru and curbside orders are available.

Culver’s: The drive-thru is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can call ahead to order.

Big Apple Bagels: Takeout orders and catering deliveries are available.

Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q: Takeout orders are available, and the restaurant is currently working on a delivery option.

Hardee’s: Drive-thru and takeout is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. It is open until 11 p.m. on Friday.

Side Track Tap Bar & Grill: The restaurant is open for takeout and off sale. It now has new hours: Monday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Lakes Market: Customers can call their order in, and their food will be prepared for pick-up.

1st City Nutrition: The store is offering a new call ahead and drive up option for orders.

JD’s Outpost Bar & Grill: The restaurant is offering curbside pick-up and off sale. Delivery is available to those within a 5 mile radius of the bar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Orders will require a $25 minimum and will have a delivery charge of $3.

Cherry Berry-Bemidji: The yogurt shop will remain open but limited to takeout only. Customers must wear plastic gloves to wear while filling their cup. There is also a limited time only gift certificate promotion for buy $25, get $10 free.

The 89 Bar & Grill: The restaurant is running a full takeout menu, full off sale and convenience items for pick-up.

Applebee's Grill & Bar: The restaurant is running its Carside To-Go from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Customers can call or order online.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: The restaurant is open to curbside takeout only. Its new temporary hours are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This article will be updated.

